Safilo Group Updates on Share Purchase Program Progress

Safilo Group SpA ( (IT:SFL) ) has provided an update.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has updated its shareholders on the progress of its share purchase program, which was initiated in June 2025. Between October 20 and October 24, 2025, the company purchased 575,000 shares, bringing its total holdings to approximately 5.03% of its outstanding shares. This strategic move aims to strengthen Safilo’s market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:SFL) stock is a Buy with a EUR2.00 price target.

More about Safilo Group SpA

Safilo Group S.p.A. operates in the eyewear industry, focusing on the design, production, and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, and sports eyewear. The company is a key player in the global eyewear market, catering to a diverse range of consumers with its extensive portfolio of brands.

Average Trading Volume: 1,527,445

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €724.5M

