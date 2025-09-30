Safilo Group Publishes New Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Safilo Group SpA ( (IT:SFL) ) just unveiled an update.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has announced the publication of its new Articles of Association, accessible to the public through various channels. This update reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and governance, potentially impacting its operational strategies and reinforcing its market position. Stakeholders may view this as a move to align with contemporary corporate governance standards, enhancing investor confidence.

More about Safilo Group SpA

Safilo Group S.p.A. is a global leader in the eyewear industry, known for creating, producing, and distributing a wide range of products including sunglasses, optical frames, helmets, masks, and outdoor glasses. The company integrates Italian design with technical and industrial innovation, supported by digital platforms from its hubs in Padua and Portland. Safilo’s extensive global presence and comprehensive business model allow it to manage the entire production-distribution chain, reaching approximately 100,000 points of sale worldwide. Its brand portfolio includes both owned and licensed brands, and it is listed on Euronext Milan.

Average Trading Volume: 1,597,409

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €667.6M

