Safilo Group Expands Shareholding with Recent Purchase

An update from Safilo Group SpA ( (IT:SFL) ) is now available.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has executed a share purchase program, acquiring 575,000 ordinary shares between October 13 and October 17, 2025, at an average price of 1.682629 euros per share. This purchase increases the company’s total holdings to approximately 4.90% of its outstanding shares, potentially strengthening its market position and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:SFL) stock is a Buy with a EUR2.00 price target.

More about Safilo Group SpA

Safilo Group S.p.A. operates in the eyewear industry, focusing on the design, production, and distribution of optical frames, sunglasses, and sports eyewear. The company targets a global market with a diverse portfolio of brands catering to different consumer segments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,535,304

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €746.4M

