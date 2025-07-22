Safestay PLC Publishes Annual Report and Announces AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Safestay ( (GB:SSTY) ) has issued an update.

Safestay PLC has released its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2024, and announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The AGM is scheduled for August 15, 2025, at the Safestay London Elephant & Castle location. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, with the voting process being conducted via a poll to ensure comprehensive inclusion of all votes, including those cast in advance.

Spark’s Take on GB:SSTY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SSTY is a Neutral.

Safestay’s strong strategic expansions and operational improvements lead its overall stock score. The positive momentum in technical analysis and recent corporate events further bolster its position. However, ongoing challenges with profitability and a negative P/E ratio dampen the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SSTY stock, click here.

More about Safestay

Safestay PLC is an owner and operator of an international brand of contemporary hostels. The company focuses on providing affordable and stylish accommodation options for travelers, primarily targeting the budget-conscious segment of the hospitality market.

Average Trading Volume: 34,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £15.91M

See more data about SSTY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue