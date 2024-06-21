Safehold Launches $750M Commercial Paper Program

Safehold (SAFE) has provided an announcement.

Safehold Inc. has launched a new $750 million U.S. commercial paper program through its subsidiary, Safehold GL Holdings LLC, to issue short-term, unsecured notes, guaranteed by Safehold Inc. The funds raised will support general corporate activities and the notes, which will be offered privately, are supported by a credit line, with interest rates influenced by market conditions and credit ratings. The issuance is designed to comply with securities regulations, without the need for public registration.

