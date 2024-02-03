Safeguard Scientifics Plans Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting

Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about listing compliance status.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has filed to voluntarily delist its common stock from Nasdaq as part of its plan to deregister its stock under the Securities Exchange Act. The delisting is expected to take effect on February 12, 2024, with trading suspended before the market opens on that day. Subsequently, the company will file a Form 15, which is expected to terminate its stock registration, leading to trading only in private sales or potentially over-the-counter markets. The company aims to have its stock quoted on an OTC market, but there is no assurance of continued trading in this manner.

