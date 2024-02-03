Safeguard Scientifics Issues Regulation FD Disclosure Update

Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

On February 2, 2024, Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. issued a press release that was furnished under Item 7.01 and is not considered “filed” under the Exchange Act, nor is it subject to its liabilities, except as specified in future filings. The release, along with an interactive data file, has been included as exhibits in the company’s recent report, which has been duly signed by Special Counsel G. Matthew Barnard.

