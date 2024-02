Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) has released an update.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has announced the start of its trading on the OTCQX market, accessible under the ticker “SFES” as of February 12, 2024. This move marks a new chapter for the company’s accessibility to investors and visibility in the financial markets.

