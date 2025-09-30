Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Origin Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( (TSE:SPLY) ) just unveiled an update.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. has entered into a 12-month manufacturing and supply agreement with MobileDetect Bio, Inc. to produce and distribute 200,000 ToxiShield products in the U.S. This collaboration aligns with the recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding for opioid crisis response, emphasizing the urgency of scalable health and safety tools. The ToxiShield products, developed by Safe Supply’s subsidiary Safety Strips Tech Corp., are rapid test kits for detecting harmful substances like fentanyl. The agreement allows for bulk production at MDBio’s Texas facility, supporting the needs of communities and organizations mobilizing under federal grants. This initiative reflects Safe Supply’s mission to address urgent public health needs with scalable, science-based technologies, aligning with national priorities and public funding efforts.

More about Origin Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply builds a diversified portfolio of companies leveraging data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. Its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp., develop proprietary rapid testing technologies such as fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products designed to improve health outcomes and enhance public wellness.

Average Trading Volume: 97,290

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$8.45M

