Safe Bulkers Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results and Dividend Declaration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Safe Bulkers ( (SB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 29, 2025, Safe Bulkers, Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting net revenues of $65.7 million and a net income of $1.7 million. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock. Despite a decrease in net income compared to previous quarters, the declaration of a dividend reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SB) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Safe Bulkers stock, see the SB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SB is a Outperform.

Safe Bulkers has a strong valuation and technical trend, with solid financial performance, but faces challenges from a weaker charter market and increased operating expenses. The company’s strategic focus on fleet renewal and consistent dividends provide a stable outlook despite market uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on SB stock, click here.

More about Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, primarily engaged in the transportation of bulk cargoes such as coal, grain, and iron ore. The company operates a fleet of vessels and is focused on the global shipping market.

Average Trading Volume: 395,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $431.7M

Find detailed analytics on SB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue