SAC’S BAR HOLDINGS Reports March 2026 Sales Data for Tokyo Derica

SAC’S BAR HOLDINGS INC. ( (JP:9990) ) has issued an announcement.

SAC’S BAR HOLDINGS INC. reported its sales data for Tokyo Derica Co., Ltd. for March 2026, showing a slight decline in year-over-year sales and cumulative totals compared to the previous year. The report also detailed store openings and closures for the months of April through July, indicating a stable number of total stores by the end of July. The sales figures reflect challenges in maintaining growth, with implications for the company’s market positioning and operational strategies.

More about SAC’S BAR HOLDINGS INC.

SAC’S BAR HOLDINGS INC. operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of bags and accessories through its subsidiary, Tokyo Derica Co., Ltd. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is involved in managing a network of retail stores across Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 25,124

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen23.77B

