Sabra Health Care REIT Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sabra Healthcare Reit ( (SBRA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sabra Healthcare Reit presented to its investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in the healthcare sector, with a diverse portfolio including skilled nursing, senior housing, and behavioral health facilities across the United States and Canada.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Sabra Health Care REIT announced solid financial performance and strategic acquisitions. The company reported net income of $0.09 per diluted share, with funds from operations (FFO) at $0.33 and normalized FFO at $0.36 per share.

Key highlights include a 13.3% year-over-year increase in same-store managed senior housing cash NOI, and significant acquisitions totaling $217.5 million in managed senior housing properties. Sabra also issued 9.6 million shares, resulting in net proceeds of $165.0 million, and received a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s to ‘Baa3’.

Looking ahead, Sabra updated its 2025 earnings guidance, projecting net income per share between $0.655 and $0.665, and anticipates exceeding its previous investment target for the year. The company remains focused on expanding its senior housing portfolio and maintaining strong financial health.

Sabra’s management expresses confidence in the company’s growth trajectory, aiming to increase the managed senior housing concentration and surpass previous investment targets, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

