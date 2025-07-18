Sable Resources Secures C$1.75 Million Investment from Moxico Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sable Resources ( (TSE:SAE) ).

Sable Resources Ltd. has successfully closed a C$1.75 million private placement with Moxico Resources, resulting in Moxico owning 9.9% of Sable’s shares. The funds will be used for exploration and corporate purposes, and Moxico has been granted participation and anti-dilution rights to maintain its equity interest. This strategic partnership with Moxico, which includes an option for Moxico to acquire a significant stake in Sable’s El Fierro Project and Cerro-Negro Property, enhances Sable’s operational capabilities and strengthens its industry positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SAE is a Neutral.

Sable Resources struggles with poor financial performance, characterized by persistent losses and negative equity. While technical analysis and corporate events offer some positive aspects, the negative valuation metrics and overall financial instability present significant risks, leading to a low overall stock score.

More about Sable Resources

Sable Resources Ltd. is a junior grassroots explorer focused on discovering Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in favorable mining jurisdictions. The company is actively developing its portfolio of Greenfields projects, including the San Juan Regional Program in Argentina and properties in British Columbia.

Average Trading Volume: 306,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$11.52M

