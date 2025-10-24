Sable Offshore Addresses Compliance Allegations in California

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sable Offshore ( (SOC) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Sable Offshore Corp. issued a press release addressing allegations from the California Office of the State Fire Marshal regarding deficiencies in compliance with State Waivers. Sable disagrees with these allegations, citing past discussions with OSFM experts that confirm compliance, and aims to resolve the issue quickly. The Santa Ynez Unit assets, which restarted production in May 2025, have not sold hydrocarbons commercially since 2015 due to pipeline issues, and the company is awaiting necessary approvals to recommence transportation and sales.

Sable Offshore Corp. is an independent oil and gas company based in Houston, Texas, focused on the responsible development of the Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California. The company has extensive experience in safely operating within California.

Average Trading Volume: 4,094,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.18B

