SABESP Acts to Shield Against Forex Volatility

Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao (SBS) has released an update.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has announced its strategic move to hedge against foreign currency exposure by entering into derivative financial contracts. These agreements, effective from April to December 2024, are designed to mitigate the impact of foreign exchange market fluctuations on the company’s economic and financial results. The details of these contracts, based on the company’s Financial Risk Management Policy, can be found on their Investor Relations website.

