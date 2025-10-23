Sabana REIT Manager Bids Farewell with Strong Performance and Sustainability Goals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT ( (SG:M1GU) ) is now available.

Sabana Real Estate Investment Management Pte. Ltd., the outgoing manager of Sabana Industrial REIT, expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support. The REIT achieved its strongest quarterly performance since 2018, with 19 consecutive quarters of positive rental reversion. The company has focused on sustainability, generating solar energy across its properties, and aims to be carbon neutral by 2040. The message highlighted the contributions of staff, tenants, business partners, bankers, and regulators in achieving these milestones.

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on industrial properties. The company is dedicated to asset enhancement and rejuvenation initiatives, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, aiming to become one of Singapore’s first carbon-neutral industrial REITs by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 550,545

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$483.8M

