Sabana Industrial REIT Announces New Property Valuations

An announcement from Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT ( (SG:M1GU) ) is now available.

Sabana Industrial REIT has announced new independent valuations for its 18 properties as of June 30, 2025, totaling approximately S$913.1 million. This valuation, conducted by Jones Lang LaSalle and CBRE, reflects the company’s strategic positioning in the industrial real estate market and may influence stakeholder perceptions and investment decisions.

More about Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT

Sabana Shari’ah Compliant Industrial REIT operates within the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on industrial properties in Singapore. The company manages a portfolio that includes high-tech industrial, chemical warehouse, logistics, and general industrial properties.

Average Trading Volume: 269,211

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$450M

