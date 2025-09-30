SAB Biotherapeutics Board Members Resign in Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SAB Biotherapeutics ( (SABS) ) has provided an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Christine Hamilton and Jeffrey Spragens resigned from the Board of Directors of SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., reducing the Board’s size from 11 to nine members. This change was in line with an agreement with RA Capital Healthcare Fund, L.P., following a private placement of securities in July 2025. The resignations were not due to any disagreements with the company, and the Board expressed gratitude for their service.

The most recent analyst rating on (SABS) stock is a Hold with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SAB Biotherapeutics stock, see the SABS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SABS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SABS is a Neutral.

SAB Biotherapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and persistent losses. The technical analysis provides a neutral outlook with no strong momentum, while the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

To see Spark’s full report on SABS stock, click here.

More about SAB Biotherapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 1,494,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $20.3M

For an in-depth examination of SABS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue