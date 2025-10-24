Saab Appoints Marcus Wandt to Lead New Strategy and Technology Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saab AB ( ($SE:SAAB.B) ) has issued an announcement.

Saab has appointed Marcus Wandt as Senior Vice President and head of the new Group Strategy and Technology function, effective November 1, 2025. This strategic move aims to enhance Saab’s focus on technology and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships, reinforcing its position in the defence and security industry. Wandt’s extensive experience as a Swedish Air Force fighter pilot and former Chief Test Pilot at Saab, along with his role as an astronaut, underscores his capability to lead this new initiative.

More about Saab AB

Saab is a leading defence and security company headquartered in Sweden, dedicated to helping nations maintain safety and security. With a workforce of 26,000, Saab is at the forefront of technological innovation, designing and maintaining advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors, and underwater systems. The company plays a crucial role in the domestic defence capabilities of several nations worldwide.

