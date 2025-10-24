Saab AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Upgrades Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saab AB ( ($SE:SAAB.B) ) has shared an update.

Saab AB reported strong financial performance in the third quarter of 2025, with significant growth in sales and order bookings. The company upgraded its outlook for the year, expecting organic sales growth to reach 20-24%, driven by robust performance in its aeronautics division. This growth underscores Saab’s strengthened market position and its commitment to expanding its capabilities and offerings in the defense sector.

Saab AB operates in the defense and aerospace industry, providing advanced products and solutions in areas such as aeronautics, weaponry, and surveillance systems. The company focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to enhance defense capabilities globally.

