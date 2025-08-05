S.T. Corporation Reports Positive Financial Turnaround in Q1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
S.T.Corporation ( (JP:4951) ) has provided an update.
S.T. Corporation reported a positive financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales reaching ¥10,961 million, a 4.4% increase from the previous year. The company showed a significant turnaround with an operating profit of ¥437 million compared to a loss in the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency and market positioning.
More about S.T.Corporation
S.T. Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of consumer goods. The company focuses on producing a range of household products, with a significant presence in the Japanese market.
Average Trading Volume: 25,345
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen34.12B
