S.T. Corporation Reports Positive Financial Turnaround in Q1 2025

S.T.Corporation ( (JP:4951) ) has provided an update.

S.T. Corporation reported a positive financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales reaching ¥10,961 million, a 4.4% increase from the previous year. The company showed a significant turnaround with an operating profit of ¥437 million compared to a loss in the previous year, indicating improved operational efficiency and market positioning.

More about S.T.Corporation

S.T. Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of consumer goods. The company focuses on producing a range of household products, with a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 25,345

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen34.12B

