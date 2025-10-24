S.F. Holding’s Controlling Shareholder Releases Pledged Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) has shared an update.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. announced that its controlling shareholder, Shenzhen Mingde Holding Development Co., Ltd., has released a portion of its pledged A shares. This move involves the release of 67 million shares, which represents 2.72% of its holdings and 1.33% of the company’s total share capital. The release of these pledged shares may impact the company’s financial flexibility and shareholder confidence, as it reflects a change in the shareholder’s pledge status, potentially influencing market perceptions and investment decisions.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily involved in logistics and delivery services. It operates within the logistics industry, focusing on providing efficient and reliable delivery solutions across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,064,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$210.5B

