S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Q3 Report Approval and Stock Option Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) has shared an announcement.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. announced the approval of its 2025 third-quarter report by the supervisory board, confirming the report’s compliance with legal and regulatory standards, and its accurate reflection of the company’s current status. Additionally, the board approved the cancellation of certain A-share stock options from the 2022 incentive plan, ensuring the process adhered to relevant regulations and did not harm the company or its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6936) stock is a Buy with a HK$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:6936 Stock Forecast page.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the logistics and delivery industry. The company is known for its comprehensive logistics services, including express delivery, freight forwarding, and supply chain management, primarily focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,083,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$214.2B

Learn more about 6936 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue