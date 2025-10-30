S.F. Holding Cancels Part of 2022 Stock Option Incentive Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) has shared an update.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. announced the cancellation of certain stock options from its 2022 A-share stock option incentive plan. This decision was approved during the company’s board meeting on October 30, 2025, and involves the cancellation of 175,062 stock options that were granted but not yet exercised. This move reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments to its incentive plans, which may impact stakeholders by potentially altering employee motivation and shareholder value.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the logistics and delivery industry. The company focuses on providing comprehensive logistics services, including express delivery and supply chain solutions, primarily within China.

Average Trading Volume: 4,083,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$214.2B

