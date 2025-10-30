S.F. Holding Approves Q3 Report and Increases Share Buyback Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ) has provided an update.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. announced the approval of its 2025 third-quarter report, confirming the accuracy and completeness of the company’s operational status. Additionally, the board approved an adjustment to the company’s A-share buyback plan, increasing the total repurchase funds from a minimum of RMB 5 billion to a minimum of RMB 15 billion, reflecting a strategic financial decision aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the logistics and delivery industry. The company is known for providing comprehensive logistics services, focusing on express delivery and supply chain solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 4,083,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$214.2B

