S.F. Holding Announces Stock Option Incentive Plan Update

The latest update is out from S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6936) ).

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. announced that the conditions for the third exercise period of its 2022 A-share stock option incentive plan have been met. This involves 26 eligible participants and a total of 192,438 stock options, representing 0.004% of the company’s total share capital. The exercise price is set at 39.301 yuan per share, and the process will follow a self-exercise model, pending completion of necessary procedures at the Shenzhen branch of the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation.

More about S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. Class H

S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, focusing on logistics and delivery services. It operates in the logistics industry and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 4,083,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$214.2B

