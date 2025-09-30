S-Enjoy Service Group Unveils Forensic Investigation Findings and Executive Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1755) ) has shared an update.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. announced key findings from an independent forensic investigation into related party fund transfers, which led to significant changes in its executive structure and governance committee. The investigation, conducted by Forvis Mazars Forensic Investigation Services Limited, aimed to assess the impact of these transfers on the company’s operations and financial position, resulting in the removal of an executive director and continued suspension of trading, highlighting the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. operates in the service industry, focusing on providing property management and related services. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

