S-Enjoy Service Group Announces Key Corporate Restructuring

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1755) ) just unveiled an update.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in its corporate structure with the resignation of Ms. Ng Sau Mei as the joint company secretary, authorized representative, and process agent, effective October 27, 2025. Ms. Tsui Ka Yan has been appointed to these roles, bringing over eight years of experience in corporate secretarial and compliance services. This change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain effective governance and compliance with listing rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1755) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1755 Stock Forecast page.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.44B

