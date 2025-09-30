S-Enjoy Service Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1755) ) has shared an update.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles of each member within the company’s committees. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Environmental, Social and Governance Committees. This announcement clarifies the governance structure, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1755) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.80 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. stock, see the HK:1755 Stock Forecast page.

More about S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd.

S-Enjoy Service Group Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the service industry. It focuses on providing various services, although specific products or market focus details are not provided in the release.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.44B

Learn more about 1755 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

