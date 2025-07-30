S Chand And Company Sees Credit Rating Upgrade Reflecting Strong Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

S Chand And Company Limited announced a revision in its credit ratings by CARE Ratings Limited, reflecting an improved outlook due to recent operational and financial performance. The company’s long-term and short-term bank facilities have been upgraded, indicating a positive shift in financial stability. Additionally, the ratings for its subsidiaries, Vikas Publishing House and New Saraswati House, have also been upgraded, while Chhaya Prakashani Limited’s rating was withdrawn following full repayment of its rated facility. This development suggests enhanced financial health and potentially stronger market positioning for S Chand and its subsidiaries.

S Chand And Company Limited operates in the publishing industry, focusing on educational content and materials. The company is known for its comprehensive range of educational books and resources, catering primarily to the academic sector in India.

Average Trading Volume: 10,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 7.68B INR

