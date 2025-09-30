Ryzon Materials Ltd Delays Financial Statement Release

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( (AU:RYZ) ).

Ryzon Materials Ltd announced a delay in lodging its audited annual financial statements, as required by ASX Listing Rule 4.5.1 and section 319 of the Corporations Act 2001. The company is currently working with auditors to provide necessary supporting evidence and expects to issue the financial statements in the coming days. This delay may impact stakeholders’ perceptions of the company’s financial transparency and could affect its market positioning within the lithium-ion battery industry.

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Ryzon Materials Ltd is a vertically integrated company operating within the lithium-ion battery technology and materials sector. The company is focused on the lithium-ion battery supply chain, with a vision to support and accelerate the mass adoption of electric mobility and renewable energy storage, which are crucial for the green energy transition.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$50.38M

