Ryzon Materials Ltd Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( (AU:RYZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ryzon Materials Ltd has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held virtually on November 26, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting through proxy forms, which must be submitted by November 24, 2025. The meeting materials are available electronically on the company’s website and the ASX market announcement page, reflecting a shift towards digital communication in compliance with the Corporations Act 2001.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$50.38M

