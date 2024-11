Ryobi (JP:5851) has released an update.

Ryobi Limited reported a 5.9% increase in net sales for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, reaching 215.2 billion yen, although operating and ordinary income declined by over 28%. The shareholders’ equity ratio improved to 50.8%, and the company anticipates full-year net sales growth of 3.3% despite lower income projections.

