Rykadan Capital Sets Date for 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions on Agenda

Rykadan Capital Ltd. ( (HK:2288) ) has provided an announcement.

Rykadan Capital Limited has announced the schedule for its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on September 10, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the board seeks approval for a mandate to repurchase shares and issue new shares, reflecting strategic financial management and potential growth initiatives.

Rykadan Capital Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 275,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$60.07M

