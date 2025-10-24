Rykadan Capital Ltd. Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Rykadan Capital Ltd. ( (HK:2288) ).

Rykadan Capital Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend and the publication of the interim results, potentially impacting the company’s financial transparency and shareholder returns.

More about Rykadan Capital Ltd.

Rykadan Capital Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. It focuses on capital investment and management, with a market presence indicated by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 2288.

Average Trading Volume: 269,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$45.8M

