Rykadan Capital Ltd. Announces Board Structure and Roles

Rykadan Capital Ltd. ( (HK:2288) ) has provided an update.

Rykadan Capital Ltd. has announced its current Board of Directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. The Board comprises executive and independent non-executive directors, with committees established for audit, nomination, and remuneration functions. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence and operational transparency.

Rykadan Capital Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the financial sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in capital management and investment activities.

