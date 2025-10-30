Ryerson Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Ryerson Holdings ( (RYI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ryerson Holdings presented to its investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a prominent value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, operating across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China, with a history dating back to 1842.

In the third quarter of 2025, Ryerson reported revenue of $1.16 billion, aligning with its guidance despite challenging market conditions, including weak demand and tariff pricing. The company faced a net loss of $14.8 million, translating to a diluted loss per share of $0.46.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a slight increase in average selling prices by 2.6%, while tons shipped decreased by 3.2% compared to the previous quarter. The company managed to reduce its debt to $500 million, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share. Additionally, Ryerson announced a merger agreement with Olympic Steel, which is expected to enhance its market position.

Despite the current challenges, Ryerson’s management remains focused on strategic initiatives to navigate the tough market landscape. The company anticipates a decrease in customer shipments for the fourth quarter, with expected net sales ranging between $1.07 billion and $1.11 billion.

Looking ahead, Ryerson is positioning itself for improved market conditions, leveraging its operational strengths and strategic acquisitions to drive future growth.

