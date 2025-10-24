Ryder System Reports Steady Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Ryder System ( (R) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ryder System presented to its investors.

Ryder System, Inc. is a prominent company specializing in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, serving various industries with advanced logistics and transportation services. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Ryder System, Inc. reported a slight increase in GAAP EPS from continuing operations to $3.33, marking a 2% rise from the previous year, while comparable EPS saw a 4% increase to $3.57. The company’s total revenue remained stable at $3.2 billion, with operating revenue experiencing a modest 1% growth, driven by contractual revenue growth in its Supply Chain Solutions and Fleet Management Solutions segments. Key financial highlights include an 11% increase in earnings before tax for Fleet Management Solutions, despite challenges in used vehicle sales and rental markets. Supply Chain Solutions saw a 5% revenue increase, although earnings before tax decreased by 8% due to e-commerce network performance and medical costs. Dedicated Transportation Solutions faced a 10% revenue decline, with earnings before tax remaining steady, reflecting acquisition synergies offset by a reduced fleet count. Looking ahead, Ryder System’s management remains optimistic about achieving earnings growth in 2025, supported by strategic initiatives, lease pricing, and maintenance cost-saving measures, despite a muted freight market environment.

