Ryder Capital Reports Strong October Performance with Strategic Portfolio Adjustments

Ryder Capital Ltd. ( (AU:RYD) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Ryder Capital Ltd. reported a pre-tax NTA increase of 4.29% in October, driven by gains in core holdings such as Lumos Diagnostics and Macmahon Holdings. Despite a slight decline in BCI Minerals and a negative impact from OFX Group, the company actively managed its portfolio by adding to its Nufarm position and conducting a share buyback. The company’s strategy focuses on exceeding the RBA Cash Rate plus 4.25% through a concentrated, high-conviction portfolio of ASX-listed small/micro-caps, aiming for medium to long-term capital growth.
More about Ryder Capital Ltd.
Ryder Capital Limited, listed in September 2015, is managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Ltd, a Sydney-based boutique fund manager. The company specializes in small-cap Australian equities, employing a high-conviction, value-driven investment strategy focused on medium to long-term capital growth. The investment manager emphasizes generating strong absolute returns and is aligned as a significant shareholder of the company.
Average Trading Volume: 86,763
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
