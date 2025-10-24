Ryde Group Ltd Reports Revenue Growth Amid Rising Costs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Ryde Group Limited Class A ( (RYDE) ).

Ryde Group Ltd, a company with operations in the ride-sharing industry, has released its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ending June 30, 2025. The report, dated October 24, 2025, highlights the company’s financial performance, showing an increase in revenue to S$5,748,000 from S$4,376,000 in the same period the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company continues to face challenges with increased costs related to drivers and riders, as well as employee benefits, which have impacted its overall financial results.

The most recent analyst rating on (RYDE) stock is a Hold with a $0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ryde Group Limited Class A stock, see the RYDE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RYDE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYDE is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 50 reflects significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and high leverage, which weigh heavily on the score. While technical analysis shows positive momentum, the poor valuation due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends further impacts the stock’s attractiveness. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events means these factors do not influence the score.

More about Ryde Group Limited Class A

Average Trading Volume: 1,849,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.12M

