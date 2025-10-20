Ryde Group Ltd Completes Private Offering of Class A Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ryde Group Limited Class A ( (RYDE) ) has shared an update.

On October 20, 2025, Ryde Group Ltd, a company involved in a private offering, successfully closed its previously announced sale of 33,340,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of US$0.30 per share. This strategic financial move is expected to impact the company’s market position by potentially enhancing its capital structure and providing additional resources for growth, though the specific implications for stakeholders were not detailed in the release.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RYDE is a Neutral.

Ryde Group Limited Class A is currently facing significant financial and valuation challenges. The company’s negative profitability and high leverage are major concerns, reflected in its low financial performance score. Technical analysis provides mixed signals, with a bearish trend but neutral RSI. The negative P/E ratio further highlights the company’s struggles with profitability, making it less attractive to investors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,846,787

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21.45M

