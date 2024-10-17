Ryanair’s Share Buy-Back: A Strategic Move

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced the purchase and cancellation of 100,000 ordinary shares and 104,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back programme. The buy-back reflects Ryanair’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, with share prices ranging from €17.065 to €17.250. This move may intrigue investors looking at corporate actions to boost stock value.

