Ryanair Holdings Shareholding Structure Changes

Ryanair Holdings PLC has reported a significant change in their shareholding structure with BNP Paribas SA crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights, now holding a total of 5.62%. This change is due to both an acquisition of voting rights and financial instruments. The notification, which includes a breakdown of direct and indirect voting rights, was officially announced on July 24, 2024.

