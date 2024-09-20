Ryanair Holdings Executes Major Share Buy-Back

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings has announced a significant share buy-back event, where it purchased and subsequently cancelled a total of 86,494 ordinary shares and 280,000 shares underlying American Depositary Shares. The transactions, part of an ongoing share repurchase program announced on August 27, 2024, were executed with prices ranging from €16.575 to €16.780 for ordinary shares, and from US$22.822 to US$23.122 for shares underlying American Depositary Shares.

