Ryanair Halts Tel Aviv Flights Over Slot and Terminal Dispute

Ryanair Holdings ( (RYAAY) ) has issued an update.

Ryanair announced on September 30, 2025, that it will not restart its low-fare flights to and from Tel Aviv this winter due to Ben Gurion Airport’s refusal to confirm the airline’s historic slots for the summer 2026 schedule and the availability of the low-cost Terminal 1. The decision impacts 22 routes and approximately 1 million seats, as Ryanair’s operations were previously disrupted by security concerns and the airport’s repeated closure of Terminal 1, forcing the airline into the more expensive Terminal 3. Ryanair emphasized that it will not resume these routes until the airport confirms the slots and keeps Terminal 1 open, which is crucial for maintaining their low-cost operations.

Ryanair Holdings is a prominent player in the airline industry, known for its low-cost flight services across Europe. The company focuses on providing affordable travel options and has a significant market presence as Europe’s number one airline.

Average Trading Volume: 1,264,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $29.6B

