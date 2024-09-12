Ryanair Evaluates Shareholder Restrictions Compliance

Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) has released an update.

Ryanair Holdings PLC is currently reviewing the restrictions on non-EU shareholders as EU nationals now own approximately 49% of the company, with expectations to surpass 50% in the next 6-12 months. The company is considering altering the purchase prohibition and voting restrictions to continue compliance with EU Regulation 1008/2008. During this review period, current restrictions remain in effect, with no clear indication of how long the review will take or what changes, if any, will be implemented.

