RXO Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

RXO, Inc. ( (RXO) ) has issued an update.

On August 7, 2025, RXO reported its second-quarter financial results, highlighting a 1% increase in brokerage volume year-over-year, driven by a 45% growth in less-than-truckload volume. The company achieved a brokerage gross margin of 14.4%, with its Last Mile service experiencing a 17% year-over-year stop growth, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Despite a challenging freight market, RXO’s revenue rose to $1.4 billion from $930 million in the previous year, although it reported a GAAP net loss of $9 million, impacted by $10 million in transaction and restructuring costs. Adjusted net income improved to $7 million from $4 million in the previous year, and adjusted EBITDA increased to $38 million from $28 million.

The most recent analyst rating on (RXO) stock is a Hold with a $28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RXO, Inc. stock, see the RXO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RXO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RXO is a Neutral.

RXO’s overall stock score reflects substantial financial challenges and unattractive valuation metrics. While there are positive developments from recent earnings, such as integration successes and growth in specific segments, these are offset by ongoing profitability and cash flow issues. Technical indicators provide a mixed outlook, reinforcing the need for strategic and operational improvements.

To see Spark’s full report on RXO stock, click here.

More about RXO, Inc.

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, offering tech-enabled truck brokerage services along with complementary solutions such as managed transportation and last mile delivery. The company leverages significant capacity and advanced technology to efficiently move freight through supply chains across North America, with its headquarters located in Charlotte, N.C.

Average Trading Volume: 1,732,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.54B

For detailed information about RXO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue