RWS Holdings Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from RWS Holdings ( (GB:RWS) ).

RWS Holdings Plc has announced a change in its voting rights structure due to an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Richard Griffiths, a shareholder based in St Helier, Jersey. As of July 15, 2025, Griffiths holds a total of 5.53% of the voting rights, up from a previous position of 4.77%. This adjustment reflects a significant increase in Griffiths’ influence within the company, potentially impacting future shareholder decisions and company governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:RWS) stock is a Buy with a £1.95 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on RWS Holdings stock, see the GB:RWS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:RWS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:RWS is a Outperform.

The overall score is influenced by strong corporate events and a favorable valuation. Financial performance is stable but needs improvement in revenue and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest caution with below-average trading levels. The company’s strategic moves and attractive valuation contribute positively to its score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:RWS stock, click here.

More about RWS Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 4,177,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £314.3M

For an in-depth examination of RWS stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue