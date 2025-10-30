Rush Street Interactive Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. ( (RSI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Rush Street Interactive, Inc. presented to its investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI) is a prominent online gaming and sports entertainment company operating in the United States, Canada, and Latin America, known for its brands like BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet, offering a wide range of online casino games and sports betting options.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, RSI announced a record quarterly revenue of $278 million, marking a 20% increase compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a net income of approximately $15 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $36 million, reflecting a significant 54% year-over-year growth.

Key highlights from the report include a 46% increase in monthly active users in the North American online casino markets and a 34% rise overall in the United States and Canada. Additionally, RSI achieved a record number of first-time depositors while managing to reduce marketing expenses slightly. The company has also raised its full-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, anticipating 20% and 62% growth respectively at their midpoints.

Looking ahead, RSI remains committed to its player-first approach, focusing on delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving engagement. The company is optimistic about sustaining its growth momentum and achieving long-term success in the competitive online gaming and sports betting industry.

