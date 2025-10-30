RUSAL to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting in December

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) has shared an announcement.

United Company RUSAL has announced the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on December 3, 2025, following a shareholder’s requisition. The meeting will address the revised and proposed annual caps for continuing connected transactions, with a circular detailing the agenda and board recommendations to be sent to shareholders by November 11, 2025.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products.

Learn more about 0486 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue